In Russia's Nalchik, DPS patrol attacked: there are fatalities

In Russian Nalchik, unknown assailants attacked road patrol service officers. According to preliminary data, one law enforcement officer was wounded, UNN writes with reference to Russian media.

Details

Russian media report on the attack on traffic police officers and shooting in Nalchik. Law enforcement officers were attacked with a knife on Lenin Street. One of the traffic police officers was wounded.

Russian media write that there were two attackers, one of them was killed by return fire. Another managed to escape.

Addition

In Germany, a 20-year-old Syrian citizen attacked passengers on an ICE train traveling from Hamburg to Vienna with a hammer, injuring four people. The attacker was neutralized by passengers, after which he was detained by the police.

The SBU and the National Police detained a Russian agent who tried to blow up a National Guard serviceman in Kyiv by luring him to a "date". The explosives were hidden in a scooter, no one was injured, and the agent faces up to 12 years in prison.