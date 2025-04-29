$41.740.01
Bestselling author Alexandra Fröhlich may have been murdered - police comment on the mysterious death of the writer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

German writer Alexandra Fröhlich found dead in Hamburg. Initially, there was a version of a tragic accident, but police are investigating the murder with a blunt object.

Bestselling author Alexandra Fröhlich may have been murdered - police comment on the mysterious death of the writer

58-year-old writer Alexandra Fröhlich was found dead in her houseboat in the Mürfleet district of Hamburg last week. Law enforcement officers are considering several versions - initially it was a tragic accident, suicide. according to new information from investigators, the woman died as a result of violent acts.

UNN reports with reference to Bild, Focus and NDR.

Details

On Tuesday, April 22, 58-year-old Alexandra Fröhlich, one of the most successful German writers of recent years, was found lifeless in her houseboat in Hamburg (on the shore of the Holzhafen harbor, Mürfleet district). Initially, it was about the circumstances that led to the tragic accident, and the suicide version was also considered. But after analyzing the traces and evidence, the Hamburg police suggested that "the woman died as a result of violence."

Investigators suggest that the woman was killed between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Reference

Alexandra Fröhlich is one of the most successful German writers of recent years. Her humorous but at the same time profound novels, such as "Gestorben wird immer" (2016) and "Meine russische Schwiegermutter und andere Katastrophen" (2012), were on the bestseller list for several months.

Star of the films "Mammoth" and "Noah" Sophie Nyweide has died at the age of 2423.04.25, 17:38 • 8001 view

Fröhlich also published her own articles for various women's magazines. Despite her success, she led a lonely life in her houseboat.

What happened on the night of April 22, when Fröhlich died mysteriously

The circumstances of the famous writer's death raise many questions.

The woman's body was found on a boat on the shore of Holzhafen on Tuesday morning about a week ago.

A neighbor previously reported shots heard on the night of the crime. The shot rang out around 1:30 a.m. Only around 5:20 a.m., that is, about four hours later, one of Fröhlich's three sons notified the Hamburg police.

The cause of death of Hollywood star, Oscar winner Gene Hackman, has been determined28.04.25, 20:04 • 4524 views

The homicide department, which is investigating the author of bestsellers, took fingerprints from a relative of Alexandra Fröhlich.

Divers searched the water around the houseboat in search of a possible murder weapon, and a 3D scanner was used to document the crime scene.

An autopsy of the writer's body recently appeared.

According to the autopsy results, which are now available, the cause of death was blunt force trauma. The investigation into the suspect is ongoing

- said police spokesman Sören Zimbal.

A close relative living nearby is in the police's field of vision, the media write. But the police do not report new details of their assumptions about the suspect.

The exact cause of death remains unclear.

The death of Halyna Hutchins: Baldwin's wife wrote letters to the children before the court verdict was announced10.03.25, 12:58 • 164133 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

