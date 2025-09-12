British arms giant to help Poland produce heavy artillery shells

BAE Systems, as part of a new agreement, will provide the Polish military industry with the technologies necessary for the production of modern 155-mm artillery ammunition. UNN reports with reference to the press service of Bae Systems and Reuters.

Details

Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and BAE Systems have entered into a strategic partnership to establish a new 155mm artillery ammunition production plant in Poland. - stated in the Bae Systems report.

In Poland, the event has already received attention, in particular, it is indicated that on Friday "the contract was signed at the headquarters of Dezamet, one of the ammunition manufacturers that are part of PGZ."

For reference: PGZ - Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa SA - Polish Armaments Group, which also offered the production of Ukrainian weapons on the territory of Poland.

Regarding the new option for the production of 155-mm ammunition in Poland, the Prime Minister of that country, Donald Tusk, announced on Friday. Reuters notes that in the context of the Polish official's speech, it was meant to address "the shortage of heavy artillery shells in Ukraine" and among Poland's NATO partners.

Today we are at the Dezamet factory with our British friends and representatives of BAE, with whom we cooperate. They will provide Dezamet with advanced technologies that will allow increasing and accelerating the production of 155-mm rockets. We know their importance; the war in Ukraine shows how important it is. Within two years, we will produce 130,000 155-mm rockets. - Tusk stated.

Poland is leading a European project to boost defense capabilities to repel any possible attack from Russia and is allocating 2.4 billion zlotys ($660 million) to a project to build three ammunition factories. - writes Reuters.

Recall

This week it became known that land has been allocated in a safe region of Ukraine where a new Rheinmetall shell production plant will be built for the needs of the Defense Forces.

Spain, France, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Belgium, and Luxembourg also confirmed their participation in financing and new aid packages for Ukraine.

The US State Department approved new military aid to Ukraine - BAE Systems will be the main contractor for the supply of equipment, repair, and maintenance of howitzers.