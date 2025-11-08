Construction of Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine delayed: CEO names reason

The construction of a munitions factory by the German defense concern Rheinmetall in Ukraine is being delayed because the Ukrainian side expressed a desire to change the location of the facility, said the CEO of the concern, Armin Papperger, in an interview distributed by the Association of Reservists of the German Bundeswehr, writes UNN.

Details

"Unfortunately, the construction of a munitions factory in Ukraine is being delayed," Papperger said.

According to him, the factory should have been operational already, but the process was slowed down due to a change in location.

"Ukraine wanted to relocate. Now they say that a new construction site will be determined very soon. Once the location is approved, we will be able to build the factory within twelve months - as we managed to do in Germany," Papperger noted.

Rheinmetall offered Ukraine to produce Fuchs armored personnel carriers, Lynx infantry fighting vehicles, and Panther tanks on its territory.

According to the head of the concern, the company is ready to establish new production of all these models directly in Ukraine - similar to how the Fuchs APC is produced at Rheinmetall's plant in Algeria.

"Obviously, the Lynx IFV will be the first step. We are building the first five vehicles in Germany, and they will soon be delivered to Ukraine," the head of Rheinmetall indicated.

However, he clarified that the contract for organizing Lynx production in Ukraine has not yet been signed, and funding is needed for its implementation.

"It only makes sense to open production in Ukraine if we can build 200-300 vehicles," Papperger added.

Addition

The German defense concern Rheinmetall AG has begun construction of a munitions factory in the city of Baisogala in Lithuania, which has become the largest defense investment in the country's history and a key element in strengthening NATO's eastern flank.