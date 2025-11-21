Europe rushes to respond to US-Russia peace plan with 'crisis meeting' on Saturday - FT

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
01:06 PM • 160 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
11:38 AM • 11320 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 12962 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 17050 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 22757 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 29310 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 42239 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 23090 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 24993 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 25325 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
0m/s
100%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 29021 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 16275 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 26265 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN08:07 AM • 15139 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 8738 views
Publications
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 11332 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia09:41 AM • 17065 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points08:00 AM • 26412 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 42250 views
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 20, 03:45 PM • 60482 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideo09:58 AM • 8946 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 29123 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 40193 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 54042 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 75856 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Bild
Financial Times

Europe rushes to respond to US-Russia peace plan with 'crisis meeting' on Saturday - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

European leaders are urgently coordinating a response to the US-Russia peace plan for Ukraine. The initiative has caused panic and concern among European officials, who believe it could force Ukraine to cede territory and limit NATO force deployment.

Europe rushes to respond to US-Russia peace plan with 'crisis meeting' on Saturday - FT

European capitals are scrambling to coordinate a response to a US-Russia peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, "which officials warn would mean 'capitulation' by Kyiv to Moscow's demands," the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, "the plan and the scale of US pressure on Ukraine shocked European leaders and their national security teams, who on Friday rushed to develop a coordinated response to Washington," people involved in diplomatic negotiations told the Financial Times.

"We are all still analyzing it, but it is moving much faster than we realized," one source said. "It effectively means capitulation [to Moscow]."

Another senior European diplomat said: "We are assessing. The main thing is to stay calm and work towards a more reasonable outcome."

Three senior EU officials said "they were still unsure whether Trump fully supported the plan or whether it was subject to internal disagreements within his administration," the publication writes.

"We are back to square one," another senior EU official said, referring to widespread fears earlier this year that Trump would force Ukraine to accept Russia's demands for peace or lose US military support.

European rearguard efforts to slow or block the US-Russian proposal are complicated by the trip of the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom to South Africa for the G20 summit this weekend, the publication notes.

"Officials said they were preparing for a crisis meeting of European leaders present in Johannesburg at the summit on Saturday," the publication states.

European leaders to discuss US and Russian plan to end war in Ukraine with Zelenskyy and on the sidelines of G20 - Bloomberg21.11.25, 12:48 • 1790 views

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said on Friday that she would "discuss the situation with both European leaders and other leaders here on the sidelines of the G20."

"Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," von der Leyen said, reiterating the EU's long-standing position on peace talks.

António Costa, President of the European Council, representing the 27 EU leaders, said that the EU "had not been officially informed of any [peace] plans."

The US Embassy in Kyiv, the publication writes, "summoned European envoys in the Ukrainian capital for a briefing on the plan on Friday afternoon, along with US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll." Driscoll met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday to outline the proposal.

Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss peace plan next week - media21.11.25, 13:02 • 1376 views

"The panic among European capitals resembled previous episodes earlier this year, when the Trump administration made proposals to Ukraine without consulting or informing European partners," the publication notes.

According to the publication, "in addition to demanding that Ukraine relinquish control of the territory it currently controls, European officials were most concerned about the proposal to ban the deployment of NATO forces in Ukraine and the call for the use of $100 billion in frozen Russian sovereign assets in reconstruction projects that would benefit the United States."

How markets reacted

Shares of European defense companies, which have risen sharply this year as the continent increased its spending commitments, fell sharply on Friday morning, the publication indicates. The Stoxx 600 Aerospace and Defense Index fell 2.6%. Renk Group shares fell 8.2%, Rheinmetall by 5.7%, and Hensoldt by 5.2% during morning trading in Europe.

Oil prices also fell, with Brent down 1.2% to $62.64 a barrel. Gas prices fell, with European benchmark TTF futures down 0.8% to €30.48 per megawatt-hour.

Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia21.11.25, 11:41 • 17074 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Financial Times
European Council
Rheinmetal
NATO
Washington, D.C.
South Africa
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv