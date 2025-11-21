Zelenskyy and Trump to discuss peace plan next week - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump will hold a phone call next week to discuss the proposed US peace plan. This was reported by Sky News, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication emphasizes, the conversation will take place by phone.

Before this, the President of Ukraine will hold consultations with the Prime Ministers of Great Britain and Italy, the President of France, and the Chancellor of Germany. This call is scheduled for today at 13:00 Kyiv time.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace settlement plan in Ukraine.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the plan to end the war in Ukraine, supported by Donald Trump, is constantly changing, but it is good for both sides. The US is working on its implementation and is negotiating with Ukraine and Russia.

Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points