03:39 PM
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
Ukraine tests new tactical armored vehicle "Desna" – a mobile 8-ton platform for the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

A Ukrainian arms company has unveiled a new 8-ton armored vehicle called "Desna."

Ukraine tests new tactical armored vehicle "Desna" – a mobile 8-ton platform for the front
Photo: UkrArmoTech

The Ukrainian defense sector has unveiled a new armored vehicle, the "Desna" 4x4, designed for the needs of frontline units. This is stated in a Defence-Blog article, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the vehicle was developed by the private company UkrArmoTech in response to modern warfare requirements. The "Desna" weighs up to eight tons and is designed to perform a wide range of combat missions.

Part. Germany is preparing a logistics hub for NATO with the help of Lufthansa and Rheinmetall

The company notes that the prototype has received an optimal level of protection, ergonomics, and functionality and is intended to complement the series of armored vehicles already used by the Ukrainian military.

The model is distinguished by its modularity, permanent all-wheel drive, and balanced weight distribution, making it suitable for challenging off-road conditions. Externally, it resembles the French Arquus Sherpa and the South Korean KIA Raycolt KLTV, popular among NATO armies.

Part. The Ministry of Defense approved criteria for identifying critically important defense industry enterprises

Engineers studied the best examples of world manufacturers and equipment used by the Russian army to create the most practical and survivable platform.

Currently, the "Desna" has passed the stage of codification tests and is preparing for a broader military evaluation. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission, a powerful engine, and uses unified parts with other company models, which simplifies repairs on the battlefield.

Part. The arsenal of the Ukrainian army in October was replenished with more than a hundred new types of weapons and equipment - Ministry of Defense

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Lufthansa
Rheinmetal
NATO
South Korea
Germany
Ukraine