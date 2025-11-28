Ukraine tests new tactical armored vehicle "Desna" – a mobile 8-ton platform for the front

Photo: UkrArmoTech

The Ukrainian defense sector has unveiled a new armored vehicle, the "Desna" 4x4, designed for the needs of frontline units. This is stated in a Defence-Blog article, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the vehicle was developed by the private company UkrArmoTech in response to modern warfare requirements. The "Desna" weighs up to eight tons and is designed to perform a wide range of combat missions.

The company notes that the prototype has received an optimal level of protection, ergonomics, and functionality and is intended to complement the series of armored vehicles already used by the Ukrainian military.

The model is distinguished by its modularity, permanent all-wheel drive, and balanced weight distribution, making it suitable for challenging off-road conditions. Externally, it resembles the French Arquus Sherpa and the South Korean KIA Raycolt KLTV, popular among NATO armies.

Engineers studied the best examples of world manufacturers and equipment used by the Russian army to create the most practical and survivable platform.

Currently, the "Desna" has passed the stage of codification tests and is preparing for a broader military evaluation. The vehicle is equipped with an automatic transmission, a powerful engine, and uses unified parts with other company models, which simplifies repairs on the battlefield.

