Germany to spend 26.5 billion euros on military clothing and armored vehicles for its army
Germany plans to spend 19 billion euros on clothing and equipment for soldiers and 7.5 billion euros on armored vehicles by 2034-2037. This will allow the army to be equipped to reach a strength of 460,000 soldiers.
The German government plans to spend almost 19 billion euros on new clothing and personal equipment for soldiers and 7.5 billion on wheeled armored vehicles by 2034-2037. The FASER project envisages equipping the army to reach a strength of 460,000 soldiers, compared to the current 280,000, according to finance ministry documents. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.
The purchase of 3,000 to 5,000 Boxer vehicles manufactured by Rheinmetall and the Franco-German company KNDS is expected, parliamentary sources report. The government justifies the expenditure with the ambitious goal of increasing combat capability and ensuring greater responsibility for European security.
Germany's total defense spending in 2026, including special funds, is expected to reach approximately €117.2 billion, which corresponds to 2.8% of GDP and NATO's quota.
