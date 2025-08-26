Shmyhal discussed with German Finance Minister the financing of weapons, strengthening air defense and Patriot systems

On Monday, August 25, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil. They discussed the financing of armaments, strengthening air defense, and the transfer of two Patriot systems. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Telegram channel of Denys Shmyhal.

Details

The ministry noted that the parties focused on Ukraine's needs for financing the production and purchase of weapons.

An important meeting with Vice-Chancellor - Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil. We discussed Ukraine's needs for financing the production and purchase of weapons. We separately raised the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense. In this context, we highly appreciate Germany's intention to transfer two Patriot systems - wrote the head of the defense department in his Telegram.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, another important topic of the meeting was the development of joint ventures, particularly for drone production. According to Denys Shmyhal, the parties are also working on implementing bilateral projects with the German company Rheinmetall.

"We are grateful to Germany for its unwavering support of Ukraine and count on further productive cooperation for the security of all Europe," the Minister of Defense added.

