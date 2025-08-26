Shmyhal discussed with German Finance Minister the financing of weapons, strengthening air defense and Patriot systems

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 10787 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 84515 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 60134 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 60232 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 181867 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 177024 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 68691 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 66732 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 66248 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51693 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.9m/s
62%
748mm
Popular news
Trump explained why Putin does not meet with ZelenskyyAugust 25, 05:08 PM • 9342 views
During exhumations in Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition discovered about fifty bodiesAugust 25, 05:33 PM • 6048 views
American actor Woody Allen was added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" websiteAugust 25, 06:34 PM • 3888 views
In Egypt, a 13-year-old boy died after eating raw instant noodles06:57 PM • 3590 views
In Kyiv, military personnel were fined for speeding: police denied rumors of a “combat mission”07:32 PM • 5662 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 76493 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 84514 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 181867 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 177024 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 135187 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Keith Kellogg
Jonas Gahr Støre
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 7722 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 76493 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 57179 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 93595 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 75095 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Oil
The Guardian
United States dollar

Shmyhal discussed with German Finance Minister the financing of weapons, strengthening air defense and Patriot systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil. The parties discussed the financing of armaments, strengthening air defense and the transfer of two Patriot systems, as well as the development of joint ventures.

Shmyhal discussed with German Finance Minister the financing of weapons, strengthening air defense and Patriot systems

On Monday, August 25, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Vice-Chancellor Lars Klingbeil. They discussed the financing of armaments, strengthening air defense, and the transfer of two Patriot systems. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Telegram channel of Denys Shmyhal.

Details

The ministry noted that the parties focused on Ukraine's needs for financing the production and purchase of weapons.

An important meeting with Vice-Chancellor - Federal Minister of Finance of Germany Lars Klingbeil. We discussed Ukraine's needs for financing the production and purchase of weapons. We separately raised the issue of strengthening Ukraine's air defense. In this context, we highly appreciate Germany's intention to transfer two Patriot systems

- wrote the head of the defense department in his Telegram.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, another important topic of the meeting was the development of joint ventures, particularly for drone production. According to Denys Shmyhal, the parties are also working on implementing bilateral projects with the German company Rheinmetall.

"We are grateful to Germany for its unwavering support of Ukraine and count on further productive cooperation for the security of all Europe," the Minister of Defense added.

Recall

On August 25, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg the preparation for signing an agreement on the production and supply of drones. The parties also discussed Ukraine's defense priorities and security guarantees.

Denys Shmyhal showed the Prime Minister of Norway the production of Ukrainian drones25.08.25, 22:27 • 1062 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Keith Kellogg
Anti-aircraft warfare
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Rheinmetal
MIM-104 Patriot
Europe
Germany
KAB-1500L
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Unmanned aerial vehicle