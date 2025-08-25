Denys Shmyhal showed the Prime Minister of Norway the production of Ukrainian drones

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 8626 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 77191 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 55961 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 56411 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 174934 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 171174 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 66977 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 65933 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 65657 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 51393 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.8m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilitiesAugust 25, 10:57 AM • 59702 views
In Rivne region, a conscript suddenly died in the premises of the TCC: the center explained the circumstancesAugust 25, 11:50 AM • 4000 views
Which cars have the best seats - new researchPhotoAugust 25, 12:04 PM • 8224 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 69316 views
Trump explained why Putin does not meet with Zelenskyy05:08 PM • 5842 views
Publications
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 69784 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 77203 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 174956 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 171194 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 131983 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Karol Nawrocki
Krzysztof Gawkowski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 3716 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 69784 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 55295 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 91655 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 73305 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Hryvnia
Oil
Cruise missile

Denys Shmyhal showed the Prime Minister of Norway the production of Ukrainian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Denys Shmyhal visited a Ukrainian drone production facility. Norway will allocate $8.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026, with most of the funds going to military equipment.

Denys Shmyhal showed the Prime Minister of Norway the production of Ukrainian drones

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, visited one of the domestic defense enterprises specializing in the production of unmanned systems. The meeting also discussed the development of the defense industry and support for Ukraine, including $8.5 billion in aid in 2026, most of which will be directed to military equipment. He announced this on Monday, August 25, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, we visited one of Ukraine's defense enterprises that produces drones. We showcased the latest samples of Ukrainian weaponry and discussed the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry.

- the post reads.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense emphasized that Norway is an important partner of Ukraine and helps in supplying Patriot air defense systems, training military personnel, and other areas.

According to Denys Shmyhal, Norway plans to allocate funds to support Ukraine next year.

Norway also plans to allocate $8.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026, with most of the funds going to military equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

- wrote Denys Shmyhal.

"I urged Norway to continue investing in the rapidly developing Ukrainian defense industry. This is a significant contribution to stability and security in Europe." – concluded the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Recall

Norway will allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine in 2025-2026. The country also participates in supplying Patriot systems, developing naval capabilities, and investing in the production of Ukrainian drones.

Discussed strengthening air defense, drone financing, and the PURL program: Zelenskyy met with German Vice-Chancellor in Kyiv25.08.25, 18:39 • 2052 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Norway
Europe
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Unmanned aerial vehicle