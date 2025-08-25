Denys Shmyhal showed the Prime Minister of Norway the production of Ukrainian drones

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, visited one of the domestic defense enterprises specializing in the production of unmanned systems. The meeting also discussed the development of the defense industry and support for Ukraine, including $8.5 billion in aid in 2026, most of which will be directed to military equipment. He announced this on Monday, August 25, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, we visited one of Ukraine's defense enterprises that produces drones. We showcased the latest samples of Ukrainian weaponry and discussed the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry. - the post reads.

The head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense emphasized that Norway is an important partner of Ukraine and helps in supplying Patriot air defense systems, training military personnel, and other areas.

According to Denys Shmyhal, Norway plans to allocate funds to support Ukraine next year.

Norway also plans to allocate $8.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2026, with most of the funds going to military equipment for the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - wrote Denys Shmyhal.

"I urged Norway to continue investing in the rapidly developing Ukrainian defense industry. This is a significant contribution to stability and security in Europe." – concluded the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

