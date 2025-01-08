Crimean occupation authorities warn of risk of fuel oil spread to Odesa region

The Russian-appointed head of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, predicts that the situation will worsen, and fuel oil may soon reach Odesa region.

This was reported by Krym.Realii, UNN and UNN.

Details

According to the forecasts, there is a high risk that the situation may worsen and the scale of the emergency may be comparable to the situation in Krasnodar Krai - Aksyonov said.

According to the Russian head of occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, as of January 8, 126.3 tons of fuel oil-contaminated soil had been collected and removed.

In total, more than 86 thousand tons of fuel oil have been collected in Crimea and the Kuban. In addition, it is reported that more than 715 square kilometers of water area have been surveyed in the Kerch Strait, where 25 tons of oil products have been collected, and 15 kilometers of coastline are being cleaned in Crimea.

Recall

New oil stains have been discovered in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol after the Volgoneft tanker accident. In recent days, more than 111 tons of contaminated soil have been collected , and the oil spots continue to spread.