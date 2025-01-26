Naval drones attack occupied Crimea again: what's going on

Russian telegram channels claim that Crimea and Sevastopol are under attack by marine drones. Some of the UAVs are allegedly flying on the peninsula's coast, UNN reports, citing Krym Realii.

Details

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two unmanned boats heading towards the peninsula. The editorial office cannot independently verify this statement.

Since 2022, the territory of the peninsula has been attacked almost daily by drones and missiles. In most cases, the Russian Defense Ministry or the Russian authorities do not confirm hits on military targets, even if this information can be verified.