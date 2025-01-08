Fuel oil spill near Crimea threatens the entire Black Sea

A fuel oil spill near the temporarily occupied Crimea could cause a large-scale environmental disaster, the consequences of which are already being felt in the region. This was reported by the TV channel "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

The pollution has spread to Sevastopol and Yevpatoriya, and a significant portion of the toxic substances remains on the seabed.

According to experts, the situation is becoming critical due to shallow water, which can facilitate the rapid transfer of pollution to the Ukrainian coast and further along the Black Sea coast. Despite the scale of the accident, the russian side has not taken any action to localize or clean up the pollution.

Environmentalists and military analysts suggest that between 4,000 and 8,000 tons of fuel oil may remain in the sea, but the exact amount is unknown due to the lack of intelligence and monitoring. The passivity of the occupation structures only aggravates the situation, increasing the risk of toxic substances spreading.

Experts are calling for international attention, as the environmental crisis in the Black Sea could have serious consequences for the entire ecosystem of the region and coastal communities.

