Fuel oil contamination reached three more cities in occupied Crimea

Fuel oil reaches the coast of three more cities in occupied Crimea

Fuel oil contamination has spread to the coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak.

This is reported by “Agency” with reference to satellite images from January 4, released by environmentalist Georgy Kavanosyan, reports UNN.

Details

The photo shows that fuel oil stains have already reached the port of Feodosia near Cape Takil, located south of Kerch. In addition, contaminated areas have been recorded along the coastline from the village of Partenit to Sudak, including the area near Alushta.

The ecologist noted that satellite images show only the surface layer of pollution. It is currently unknown whether fuel oil is present in deep water areas near these resort areas.

According to his explanation, M100 fuel oil hardens in winter temperatures and settles to the bottom. It can surface only after the water temperature rises to 25°C, which usually happens in summer when the Black Sea warms up to a depth of 20 meters.

In the area of Anapa and the southern part of the Kerch Peninsula, the sea depth rarely exceeds this mark.

Previously

On January 3, fuel oil slicks were discovered near Sevastopol and Yalta. The next day, a regional emergency was declared in Sevastopol. In the rest of the temporarily occupied Crimea , the state of emergency has been in effect since December 28.

Recall

Residents of coastal settlements of the temporarily occupied Crimea find birds affected by fuel oil due to the accident of Russian tankers.