Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM

The Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: February 26 is an important date in the struggle for the territorial integrity of Ukraine

The Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: February 26 is an important date in the struggle for the territorial integrity of Ukraine

 116953 views

On February 26, 2014, a massive rally in defense of Ukraine's territorial integrity was held in Simferopol, attended by 5-10 thousand people. The next day, Russian troops seized the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada and the Crimean government.

Today, on February 26, Ukraine marks the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea, established in honor of the rally that took place in Simferopol in 2014, UNN reports .

On February 26, Ukraine marks an important memorable date - the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea. This day has become a symbol of the steadfastness and courage of Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and representatives of other nationalities who stood up to defend the territorial integrity of their country in 2014.

At a time when the world was just beginning to realize the threat, on February 26, thousands of people came to the fence of the Crimean parliament to speak out in defense of Ukraine. The rally of peaceful citizens in Simferopol was an act of determination, a rejection of fear and a desire for independence. People from different parts of the peninsula - Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians, and representatives of other nationalities - gathered for a peaceful protest to express their desire for peace and preservation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

On the same day that the rally gathered 5,000 to 10,000 people, Russian troops were already moving into Crimea. Uniformed soldiers, the so-called "little green men," together with local mercenaries, seized strategic facilities on the peninsula. This was the beginning of the occupation that swept over Crimea like a dark cloud, engulfing everything in its path. The response to the peaceful protest was not long in coming - on February 27, Russian troops seized the building of the Supreme Council of Crimea and the government of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and a few days later voted to hold a pseudo-referendum under the supervision of weapons.

11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula20.02.25, 06:49 • 195156 views

Meanwhile, there were still people on the streets of Simferopol who did not give up, even when all paths to freedom were blocked. On March 16, 2014, Russia held a fake referendum, boycotted by Crimean Tatars and other pro-Ukrainian residents of the peninsula. And on March 25, the last Ukrainian military unit, the Cherkasy minesweeper, was captured, and Crimea, along with Sevastopol, became part of Russia. But no voice in the world can take away what we consider ours.

Today, 11 years after these events began, we remember all those who stood up to defend Ukraine, who are fighting to return Crimea, and honor the memory of those who gave their lives in this struggle. The Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation is not only a day of remembrance, but also a reminder that the struggle for Crimea continues. Everyone who stood up to defend their homeland has not been and will not be forgotten.

Ukraine has lost 18% of its territory since 2014: CNN analysis23.02.25, 22:54 • 24106 views

WarPolitics
simferopolSimferopol
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

