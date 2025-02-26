The Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: February 26 is an important date in the struggle for the territorial integrity of Ukraine

Today, on February 26, Ukraine marks the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea, established in honor of the rally that took place in Simferopol in 2014, UNN reports .

On February 26, Ukraine marks an important memorable date - the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea. This day has become a symbol of the steadfastness and courage of Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and representatives of other nationalities who stood up to defend the territorial integrity of their country in 2014.

At a time when the world was just beginning to realize the threat, on February 26, thousands of people came to the fence of the Crimean parliament to speak out in defense of Ukraine. The rally of peaceful citizens in Simferopol was an act of determination, a rejection of fear and a desire for independence. People from different parts of the peninsula - Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians, and representatives of other nationalities - gathered for a peaceful protest to express their desire for peace and preservation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

On the same day that the rally gathered 5,000 to 10,000 people, Russian troops were already moving into Crimea. Uniformed soldiers, the so-called "little green men," together with local mercenaries, seized strategic facilities on the peninsula. This was the beginning of the occupation that swept over Crimea like a dark cloud, engulfing everything in its path. The response to the peaceful protest was not long in coming - on February 27, Russian troops seized the building of the Supreme Council of Crimea and the government of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and a few days later voted to hold a pseudo-referendum under the supervision of weapons.

Meanwhile, there were still people on the streets of Simferopol who did not give up, even when all paths to freedom were blocked. On March 16, 2014, Russia held a fake referendum, boycotted by Crimean Tatars and other pro-Ukrainian residents of the peninsula. And on March 25, the last Ukrainian military unit, the Cherkasy minesweeper, was captured, and Crimea, along with Sevastopol, became part of Russia. But no voice in the world can take away what we consider ours.

Today, 11 years after these events began, we remember all those who stood up to defend Ukraine, who are fighting to return Crimea, and honor the memory of those who gave their lives in this struggle. The Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation is not only a day of remembrance, but also a reminder that the struggle for Crimea continues. Everyone who stood up to defend their homeland has not been and will not be forgotten.

