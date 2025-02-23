In the three years since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has lost 11% of its territory. The total area of land lost to Russia since 2014 is about 18%. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN analysis.

Details

According to CNN, at the beginning of the war, Ukraine kept Russian troops from capturing its capital and then won in parts of Kharkiv and Kherson regions. At the same time, it suffered heavy losses in the eastern regions around Donetsk and Bakhmut.

In 2014, Russian troops illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine, shortly after the Maidan events sparked political unrest in Kyiv. Later that year, Russian-sponsored separatists took control of parts of the Donbas region - the post says.

It is noted that Ukraine has been able to hold on to, and in some cases retake, the seized territories, largely due to military assistance from Western allies.

Since the beginning of the war in 2022, the United States has been the largest source of funding for Ukraine, providing 47% of the total amount of aid. Ukraine received 32% from the European Union and another 20% from other countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan.

Recall

The President of Ukraine stated that it is possible to return the territories by military or diplomatic means. The peaceful option requires guarantees of NATO membership, while the military option requires increased support from partners.

Trump does not believe Ukraine will return to 2014 borders