US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 121646 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 78462 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81156 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 132323 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 94964 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98530 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100234 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152053 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210600 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195069 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula

11 years of occupation of Crimea: how Russia captured the Ukrainian peninsula

Kyiv • UNN

 • 195596 views

On February 20, 2014, the occupation of Crimea by unmarked Russian troops began. Within a month, Russia seized the peninsula and held an illegal referendum at gunpoint.

Today, on February 20, the most tragic day of the Revolution of Dignity, the occupation of the Crimean peninsula by the Russian Federation began. This date was later recorded in Ukrainian legislation as "the beginning of the temporary occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," UNN writes.

Details

In fact, the beginning of the seizure of Crimea by "green men," as Russian propagandists called their unmarked military, began in early February. February 4, 2014 -  The leader of the Russian Rodina party, Alexei Zhuravlev, arrives in Simferopol. He signs an agreement with the head of the Russian Unity party, Serhiy Aksenov, to create an "Anti-Fascist Slavic Front" to counter the spread of Maidan to the South and East. 

In mid-February, Vladislav Surkov, the Russian President's advisor on the occupied territories, arrived in Simferopol to meet with the Crimean leadership. 

"Devastating for the aggressor": ECHR announces judgment in Ukraine v. Russia case on Crimea25.06.24, 12:17 • 26140 views

On February 24, Russian special forces without insignia began deploying to Crimea. The next day, a pro-Russian rally demanding the separation of the peninsula from Ukraine was held near the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

In response, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people called on all supporters of Ukraine's territorial integrity to come to the Crimean parliament.

On February 26, about ten thousand people gathered in the center of Simferopol to support the preservation of Crimea as part of Ukraine. Due to the criminal inaction of law enforcement officers, clashes broke out as a result of provocations by pro-Russian forces, killing two people.

More than a thousand cases of persecution for resistance to occupation have been recorded in Crimea since February 202224.10.24, 22:51 • 45489 views

A session of the Crimean Parliament scheduled for that day, which was to consider the status of the peninsula, was canceled. However, the next day, Russian special forces seized the building of the Crimean parliament. On February 28, the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea partly at gunpoint and partly on its own initiative decided to hold a referendum on the status of the peninsula.

Resident of occupied Crimea fined by Russian court for “insulting” Putin and Aksyonov07.02.25, 21:29 • 54016 views

On March 16, at gunpoint, the occupying power held an illegal referendum that contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine and fundamental norms of international law. In this way, Russia tried to give legitimacy to its attempt to annex the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

March 17, 2014 - being no longer legitimate, the Crimean parliament adopted a resolution "On the Independence of Crimea," according to which the "state formation of the Republic of Crimea" was created. 

March 18, 2014 - the so-called "Agreement on the Accession of the Territory of the Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation" was signed between the Russian Federation, represented by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and representatives of the occupation authorities - Sergey Aksenov, Vladimir Konstantinov and Alexei Chaly.

Occupants deployed military equipment in a sanatorium in Saki district of Crimea - “ATESH”07.01.25, 07:09 • 24936 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsPublications
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol
