"Devastating for the aggressor": ECHR announces judgment in Ukraine v. Russia case on Crimea

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89376 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99805 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117659 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188154 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232621 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142838 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368791 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181687 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197886 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89376 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84091 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99806 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98163 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117659 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 154 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3660 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11380 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13040 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17097 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Devastating for the aggressor": ECHR announces judgment in Ukraine v. Russia case on Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26140 views

The European Court of Human Rights announced the judgment in the Crimean case Ukraine v. Russia, which is the first time an international court has recognized the Russian Federation as responsible for a policy of large-scale and systematic violations of various human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"Devastating for the aggressor": ECHR announces judgment in Ukraine v. Russia case on Crimea

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) today announced a judgment on the merits in the first interstate case Ukraine v. Russia (concerning Crimea), the ECHR reported. This decision is the first one in which the international court recognized the Russian Federation responsible for the policy of large-scale and systematic violations of various human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, said the Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights Margarita Sokorenko, UNN writes.

This is a devastating judgment of the ECHR for the aggressor! A few minutes ago, the ECHR announced the judgment on the merits in the first interstate case in the ECHR "Ukraine v. Russia (concerning Crimea)"! The ECtHR recognized that the Ukrainian government has proven the existence of systematic violations of our citizens since the beginning of Russia's occupation of Crimea in February 2014

- wrote Sokorenko on Facebook.

According to her, "the ECHR found unanimously that we proved the existence of administrative practice on the part of Russia.

  • Disappearances and lack of effective investigation in this regard under Article 2 of the Convention; 
  • Ill-treatment and unlawful detention under Articles 3 and 5 of the Convention;
  • Illegal dissemination of Russian legislation, as a result of which courts in Crimea cannot be considered as established in accordance with the law under Article 6; 
  • Forced change of Ukrainian citizenship to Russian citizenship under Article 8 of the Convention; 
  • Systematic mass searches in violation of Article 8; 
  • Forced transfer of convicts to the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of Article 8;
  • Attacks and harassment of religious leaders who do not belong to the ROC, and the seizure and confiscation of property in this regard, in violation of Article 9; 
  • Shutdown of non-Russian media, including Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar TV stations, constant harassment and attacks on journalists in violation of Article 10; 
  • Prohibition of peaceful assemblies and protests and attacks and persecution of their organizers in violation of Article 11 of the Convention; 
  • Expropriation of private property in violation of Article 1 of the First Protocol;
  • Closing of Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar classes in violation of Article 2 of the First Protocol; 
  • Violation of the right to freedom of movement between the occupied territory of Crimea and mainland Ukraine; 
  • Discrimination against Crimean Tatars; 
  • Violations of the rights of political prisoners, the impossibility of their return to Ukraine and their ill-treatment in the occupied Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation.

Sokorenko pointed out that "in January 2021, with the decision on admissibility in the Crimean case, we (the ECHR, which issued the decision, and the government of Ukraine, which has constantly proved all the facts of the seizure of Crimea and human rights violations) demolished Russia's version of the "expression of will" and "legal accession of Crimea to the Russian Federation.

Today, on June 25, 2024, the decision essentially negates Russia's decades-long claims that human rights in Crimea are respected! This decision is the first in which an international court has recognized the Russian Federation as responsible for a policy of large-scale and systematic violations of various human rights and freedoms in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol

- Sokorenko said.

The Commissioner also pointed out that "this decision is unique - a number of conclusions and violations under the Convention have been recognized by the ECHR for the first time in its practice (application of Russian legislation, illegal courts, forced change of citizenship)".

"This is an important stage and result on the way to bringing the aggressor to international legal responsibility! Let's keep working!" - she summarized.

In June, the ECHR will consider a case of human rights violations by Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk regions08.05.24, 17:44 • 18519 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
