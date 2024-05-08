In June, the ECHR will consider a case of human rights violations by Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In June, the ECHR will consider a case of human rights violations by Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

In June, the ECHR will consider a case of human rights violations by Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Kyiv  •  UNN

On June 12, the European Court of Human Rights will hold oral hearings in the interstate case Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia regarding human rights violations in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 and during Russia's full-scale invasion.

On June 12 this year, the European Court of Human Rights will hold oral hearings in the interstate case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. the Russian Federation". The case concerns the events in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 and human rights violations during the full-scale invasion of Russia. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

On June 12, this year, the European Court of Human Rights will hold oral hearings in the interstate case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. the Russian Federation" under applications No. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 and 11055/22. The case concerns the events in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 and human rights violations during Russia's full-scale invasion 

- the statement said.

It is reported that the Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights Margarita Sokorenko noted that the work on this case in 2023 was intense

"It was a real challenge for us to prepare a meaningful position and evidence of human rights violations since the spring of 2014. Thanks to our consolidated efforts, we overcame all the difficulties and managed to ensure that the oral hearings could be held quickly," Sokorenko said.

Thus, on January 25 last year, the ECHR announced the admissibility of the interstate lawsuit "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" regarding human rights violations in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied by Russia.

A month later, in February 2023, the European Court of Human Rights merged two interstate cases into one: "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" under applications No. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 (concerning Donbas) and "Ukraine v. Russia (X)" under application No. 11055/22 (concerning the full-scale invasion of Russia) into one proceeding "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" under applications No. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 and 11055/22.

"During 2023, we ensured and completed the written procedure for submitting positions and evidence for the consideration of the case on the merits. This has accelerated the progress of the case, which is due to be submitted for consideration on both admissibility and merits on May 29, 2024," added Sokorenko.

The Ombudsperson also emphasized: "26 countries and 1 non-governmental organization have joined the case on Russia's full-scale invasion! Even for the experience of the ECHR itself, this is an unprecedented case.

"Initially, the European Court of Human Rights scheduled the hearing for May 29, but then for procedural reasons it moved the date to June 12. On this day, we will present our position in Strasbourg regarding human rights violations by the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and then during the full-scale invasion," said Sokorenko.

Recall

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 near Donetsk recognizedthat as of May 11, 2014, these territories were occupied by Russia  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

