In June, the ECHR will consider a case of human rights violations by Russia in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

On June 12, this year, the European Court of Human Rights will hold oral hearings in the interstate case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. the Russian Federation" under applications No. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 and 11055/22. The case concerns the events in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 and human rights violations during Russia's full-scale invasion - the statement said.

It is reported that the Commissioner for the European Court of Human Rights Margarita Sokorenko noted that the work on this case in 2023 was intense

"It was a real challenge for us to prepare a meaningful position and evidence of human rights violations since the spring of 2014. Thanks to our consolidated efforts, we overcame all the difficulties and managed to ensure that the oral hearings could be held quickly," Sokorenko said.

Thus, on January 25 last year, the ECHR announced the admissibility of the interstate lawsuit "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" regarding human rights violations in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied by Russia.

A month later, in February 2023, the European Court of Human Rights merged two interstate cases into one: "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" under applications No. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 (concerning Donbas) and "Ukraine v. Russia (X)" under application No. 11055/22 (concerning the full-scale invasion of Russia) into one proceeding "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" under applications No. 8019/16, 43800/14, 28525/20 and 11055/22.

"During 2023, we ensured and completed the written procedure for submitting positions and evidence for the consideration of the case on the merits. This has accelerated the progress of the case, which is due to be submitted for consideration on both admissibility and merits on May 29, 2024," added Sokorenko.

The Ombudsperson also emphasized: "26 countries and 1 non-governmental organization have joined the case on Russia's full-scale invasion! Even for the experience of the ECHR itself, this is an unprecedented case.

"Initially, the European Court of Human Rights scheduled the hearing for May 29, but then for procedural reasons it moved the date to June 12. On this day, we will present our position in Strasbourg regarding human rights violations by the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and then during the full-scale invasion," said Sokorenko.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case of Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia regarding the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 near Donetsk recognizedthat as of May 11, 2014, these territories were occupied by Russia