More than a thousand cases of persecution for resistance to occupation have been recorded in Crimea since February 2022
Kyiv • UNN
More than a thousand cases of persecution for peaceful resistance have been recorded in occupied Crimea since February 2022. People are being punished for flying the Ukrainian flag, having a patriotic manicure, and listening to Ukrainian songs.
More than a thousand cases of persecution have been recorded for peaceful resistance to the occupation in Crimea after the start of the Russian army's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was emphasized by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva during a speech at the expert summit of the Crimean Platform, Radio Liberty reports, according to UNN.
Details
Tasheva noted that people are being persecuted for publishing the Ukrainian flag, for wearing yellow and blue manicures on women's hands, and for listening to Ukrainian songs. For such actions, Crimeans are brought to administrative responsibility under the article on “discrediting the Russian Armed Forces”.
The head of the Ukrainian presidential mission in the ARC also clarified that 218 residents of the peninsula are currently in Russian custody for political reasons.
Only with the de-occupation of Crimea will it be possible to put an end to the persecution of pro-Ukrainian Crimean residents,
For reference
According to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, since the beginning of the year, Russian security forces have conducted 59 illegal searches in annexed Crimea, 35 of which targeted Crimean Tatars. In addition, 91 detentions were recorded in the first 9 months of 2024, 26 of which were against Crimean Tatars.
