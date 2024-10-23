No contact with Crimean journalist Remzi Bekirov for almost three weeks - wife
Kyiv • UNN
The wife of the Crimean journalist Remzi Bekirov, convicted by the Russian Federation, said that he has not been in touch for three weeks. The last letter from him was dated October 2, and the family has not received any calls for more than two and a half months.
Crimean civilian journalist Remzi Bekirov, convicted by the Russian Federation, has not been in touch with his family for three weeks. This was reported by his wife to the Crimean Solidarity, Krym.Realii reports, UNN.
Details
Khalide Bekirova said that Remzi Bekirov wrote his last letter on October 2, and the family had not received any calls from him for more than two and a half months.
I, as his wife, am very worried about him. I don't know what's wrong with him, where he is now, whether he is being held in the punishment cell again. Because at the time when he wrote his last letter on October 2, he had been in the punishment cell for a long time, and on completely unfounded charges,
She also noted that she had written complaints to the prosecutor's office and the Federal Penitentiary Service and was waiting for a response from the agencies.
Addendum
Bekirov was detained by Russian security forces in March 2019 on charges of involvement in the activities of the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir party in Russia. On March 10, 2022, it became known that the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced Remzi Bekirov to 19 years in prison.
He lost 40 kg and contracted tuberculosis: Russian court refuses to release Crimean political prisoner Abdulgaziyev07.08.24, 14:44 • 19624 views