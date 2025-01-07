ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 51628 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147843 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127622 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135225 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110712 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164260 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104462 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113955 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Occupants deployed military equipment in a sanatorium in Saki district of Crimea - “ATESH”

Occupants deployed military equipment in a sanatorium in Saki district of Crimea - "ATESH"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24850 views

A new military facility of the occupiers was discovered in a sanatorium on Morskaya Street in the Saki district of Crimea. There is a large number of trucks and military personnel on the territory.

A new military facility of the occupiers was discovered in the Saki district of Crimea. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

According to the agents, the sanatorium, located on Morskaya Street, has a large number of trucks and personnel in military uniforms. The facility is protected by enhanced security measures. 

The invaders are deploying their military equipment and units in a resort area surrounded by sanatoriums and residential buildings, which endangers the safety of civilians and is a violation of international humanitarian law. The exact composition of the unit deployed at this facility is under investigation.

Russian command blackmails military: details from ATES28.12.24, 21:22 • 39042 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

