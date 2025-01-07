Occupants deployed military equipment in a sanatorium in Saki district of Crimea - “ATESH”

A new military facility of the occupiers was discovered in the Saki district of Crimea. This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

According to the agents, the sanatorium, located on Morskaya Street, has a large number of trucks and personnel in military uniforms. The facility is protected by enhanced security measures.

The invaders are deploying their military equipment and units in a resort area surrounded by sanatoriums and residential buildings, which endangers the safety of civilians and is a violation of international humanitarian law. The exact composition of the unit deployed at this facility is under investigation.

