Resident of occupied Crimea fined by Russian court for “insulting” Putin and Aksyonov

A Russian court has fined a resident of Bakhchisarai 50 thousand rubles for allegedly insulting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, UNN reports citing Krym.Realii.

Details

It is alleged that the Crimean man, born in 1976, "swore and insulted Putin and Aksyonov" in the ChatRoulette Telegram channel. Russian police learned about this on February 3 and opened an administrative case against him.

As a result, the Russian court concluded that the man's statements "offend human dignity and public morality", and the man himself "showed clear disrespect for the state". As a result, the man was fined 50 thousand rubles.

Add

On January 31, it was reported that the Russian-controlled Kirovsky District Court of Crimea fined a local resident under two articles - "disorderly conduct" and "discrediting" the Russian army, and imposed 10 days of arrest for the words he said in ChatRoulette.

For example, a 55-year-old man was fined 50 thousand rubles because he allegedly "used foul language and insulted the president of the Russian Federation" while communicating in video chats.

In addition, the Crimean citizen was accused of "undermining the authority of the Russian army" by criticizing their actions on the territory of Ukraine. The Russian court qualified this as "discrediting" the Russian armed forces, imposing a fine of 45 thousand rubles.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia and the territories occupied by it, Article 20.3.3 of the Administrative Code was introduced - on "discrediting" the Russian army. The prosecution comes for disseminating information about the Russian-Ukrainian war and expressing any opinion that contradicts the Kremlin's position.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as of the end of December 2024, 1126 administrative cases were opened in Crimea under the article on discrediting the Russian army.