Resident of occupied Crimea fined by Russian court for “insulting” Putin and Aksyonov

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 2534 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57133 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101315 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122045 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101957 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128554 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103490 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105574 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101905 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84079 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110802 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105200 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 2534 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122045 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128554 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161752 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151932 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105208 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110810 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138161 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139923 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167719 views
Resident of occupied Crimea fined by Russian court for “insulting” Putin and Aksyonov

Resident of occupied Crimea fined by Russian court for “insulting” Putin and Aksyonov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53915 views

A court in occupied Crimea fined a resident of Bakhchisarai 50 thousand rubles for obscene statements about Putin and Aksyonov on Telegram. In 2024, more than 1,100 cases were opened on the peninsula for “discrediting” the Russian army.

A Russian court has fined a resident of Bakhchisarai 50 thousand rubles for allegedly insulting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov, UNN reports citing Krym.Realii.

Details

It is alleged that the Crimean man, born in 1976, "swore and insulted Putin and Aksyonov" in the ChatRoulette Telegram channel. Russian police learned about this on February 3 and opened an administrative case against him.

As a result, the Russian court concluded that the man's statements "offend human dignity and public morality", and the man himself "showed clear disrespect for the state". As a result, the man was fined 50 thousand rubles.

Add

On January 31, it was reported that the Russian-controlled Kirovsky District Court of Crimea fined a local resident under two articles - "disorderly conduct" and "discrediting" the Russian army, and imposed 10 days of arrest for the words he said in ChatRoulette.

For example, a 55-year-old man was fined 50 thousand rubles because he allegedly "used foul language and insulted the president of the Russian Federation" while communicating in video chats.

In addition, the Crimean citizen was accused of "undermining the authority of the Russian army" by criticizing their actions on the territory of Ukraine. The Russian court qualified this as "discrediting" the Russian armed forces, imposing a fine of 45 thousand rubles.

After the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia and the territories occupied by it, Article 20.3.3 of the Administrative Code was introduced - on "discrediting" the Russian army. The prosecution comes for disseminating information about the Russian-Ukrainian war and expressing any opinion that contradicts the Kremlin's position.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as of the end of December 2024, 1126 administrative cases were opened in Crimea under the article on discrediting the Russian army.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
telegramTelegram
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

