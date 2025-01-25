It was loud in Crimea: occupiers claim to have shot down 11 drones

It was noisy in the temporarily occupied Crimea in the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry claims to have shot down 11 drones, UNN reports.

Details

"Explosions are heard in Yevpatoriya and Saki, anti-aircraft guns are firing, subscribers report. A UAV was spotted over Lozove village (Simferopol district)," the Crimean Wind telegram channel reported after 10 o'clock.

It is stated that the raid in Sevastopol was blocked by the order of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that its air defense system had allegedly intercepted and destroyed 11 unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea off the coast of occupied Crimea.

