Occupants began to further strengthen air defense in the occupied Crimea - “ATESH”

Guerrillas have discovered new Russian defensive positions near the village of Fedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The invaders are equipping electronic warfare equipment and preparing firing points to fight drones. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that due to the increase in the frequency of successful attacks by Ukrainian drones on military targets, the occupiers in Crimea are trying to strengthen air defense capabilities.

They try to disguise their positions, but it is difficult to hide anything from the locals. Especially when roadblocks appear in previously inconspicuous places, and equipment and military personnel move in. And our agents have a special interest in such objects, - the message says.



The guerrillas also said that all information about their positions, movements and weapons, along with detailed coordinates, had been passed to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Recall

At the military airfield near Simferopol , a significant reinforcement of air defense systems, including S-400 and radar equipment, was recorded. This weakens the occupiers' defensive positions in other areas.