The threat of missile attacks remains: Hostile missile carrier ship is in the Black Sea

There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that as of 06:00 on 12/26/2024, there is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles.

There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are 8 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 3 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 25 missiles.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

2 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 1 continued to the Bosphorus;

5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.

The Ukrainian Navy reminded that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Recall

The day before, the enemy deployed 4 missile carriers into the Black Sea, with a total volley of 28 Kalibr missiles.