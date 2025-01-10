Fuel oil stains in the Black Sea: The Ministry of Environment answered whether there is a threat to the Odesa coast

As of today, there is no threat from fuel oil that ended up in the Black Sea due to the accident of Russian tankers to the coast of Odesa. This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

We did a simulation using satellite images to see how the pollution could move and whether there is a threat to the Odesa coast. Today, there is no such threat, at least for the week ahead, we looked, there is no such threat. However, we continue to monitor in order to control the situation - Hrynchuk said.

According to her, the pollution from the tanker accident has now reached the southern and southwestern coasts of Crimea.

"Spots up to 15 kilometers long are being recorded in the areas of Sevastopol and Kacha. The total area affected by the pollution is now estimated at about a thousand square kilometers. Also, according to the media, we monitor Russian media, the pollution has also reached the territory of Yevpatoriya, as well as some villages that are a little bit north of Yevpatoriya," said Hrynchuk.

The minister noted that, in addition, on January 9 at 04:00 am, the satellite recorded an additional spot of about 450 square kilometers, which was divided into several spots ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers in length.

She said that a meeting of the Black Sea Commission is planned to hear from Russia if it joins.

Fuel oil spill in the Black Sea due to Russian tanker accident: losses could reach billions

"In the near future, we are planning an extraordinary meeting of the Black Sea Commission to make appropriate decisions, if we manage to hear information from Russia, which is also a member of this commission. If they join, of course," said Hrynchuk.

In addition, Ms. Hrynchuk noted that Ukraine is preparing appropriate lawsuits in international courts for violation of the Law of the Sea Convention and other conventions, because Russians, as parties to these conventions, must comply with the rules and regulations.

"Our lawsuits will also include a calculation of the losses incurred by the Black Sea water area due to this pollution," the minister added.

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that tons of fuel oiltons, which ended up in the Black Sea due to the accident of Russian tankers, could reach the Odesa and Mykolaiv coasts.

Ivan Rusev, a biologist and head of the research department of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park , reported that about 15-20 thousand birds have already died as a result of the fuel oil spill after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, but "this is only the visible part of the iceberg.

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near the ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

It is also noted that after the accident of the Volgoneft tankers , more than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.