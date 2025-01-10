Fuel oil stains in the Black Sea: The Ministry of Environment answered whether there is a threat to the Odesa coast

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 12106 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138124 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122319 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130379 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165740 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104322 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71590 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124103 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122550 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 66054 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80436 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159877 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177211 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122524 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124083 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132719 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150127 views
Fuel oil stains in the Black Sea: The Ministry of Environment answered whether there is a threat to the Odesa coast

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25635 views

The Ministry of Environment reports that there is no threat to the coast of Odesa from the spill of fuel oil from Russian tankers. The pollution over an area of about 1000 km² reached the coast of Crimea, killing more than 15,000 birds and 30 dolphins.

As of today, there is no threat from fuel oil that ended up in the Black Sea due to the accident of Russian tankers to the coast of Odesa. This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

We did a simulation using satellite images to see how the pollution could move and whether there is a threat to the Odesa coast. Today, there is no such threat, at least for the week ahead, we looked, there is no such threat. However, we continue to monitor in order to control the situation

- Hrynchuk said.

According to her, the pollution from the tanker accident has now reached the southern and southwestern coasts of Crimea.

"Spots up to 15 kilometers long are being recorded in the areas of Sevastopol and Kacha. The total area affected by the pollution is now estimated at about a thousand square kilometers. Also, according to the media, we monitor Russian media, the pollution has also reached the territory of Yevpatoriya, as well as some villages that are a little bit north of Yevpatoriya," said Hrynchuk.

The minister noted that, in addition, on January 9 at 04:00 am, the satellite recorded an additional spot of about 450 square kilometers, which was divided into several spots ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers in length.

She said that a meeting of the Black Sea Commission is planned to hear from Russia if it joins.

Fuel oil spill in the Black Sea due to Russian tanker accident: losses could reach billions23.12.24, 18:34 • 120197 views

"In the near future, we are planning an extraordinary meeting of the Black Sea Commission to make appropriate decisions, if we manage to hear information from Russia, which is also a member of this commission. If they join, of course," said Hrynchuk.

In addition, Ms. Hrynchuk noted that Ukraine is preparing appropriate lawsuits in international courts for violation of the Law of the Sea Convention and other conventions, because Russians, as parties to these conventions, must comply with the rules and regulations.

"Our lawsuits will also include a calculation of the losses incurred by the Black Sea water area due to this pollution," the minister added.

AddendumAddendum

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that tons of fuel oiltons, which ended up in the Black Sea due to the accident of Russian tankers, could reach the Odesa and Mykolaiv coasts. 

Ivan Rusev, a biologist and head of the research department of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park , reported that about 15-20 thousand birds have already died as a result of the fuel oil spill after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, but "this is only the visible part of the iceberg.

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near the ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

It is also noted that after the accident of the Volgoneft tankers , more than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
odesaOdesa

