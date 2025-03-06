Explosions were heard in occupied Sevastopol
Kyiv • UNN
In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, air defense shot down four drones over the sea near Kacha. According to rescue services, no damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded.
Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.
Details
Today in Sevastopol, air defense forces continue to repel a drone attack.
According to preliminary data, at least four enemy drones were destroyed over the sea in the area of Kachi while approaching the coastline.
Rescue services in the city reported that no damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded so far.
