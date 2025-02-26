Rada adopted a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: what is demanded from the international community

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 47092 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 90234 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 115425 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107213 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150307 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120332 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136006 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134013 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127720 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124691 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27727 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36846 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120158 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 50135 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40781 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115425 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120158 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150307 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193403 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193745 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123794 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125944 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155634 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136056 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143511 views
Actual
Rada adopted a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: what is demanded from the international community

Rada adopted a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: what is demanded from the international community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37591 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a statement to the international community on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol. 291 MPs supported the document.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a statement addressed to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries, international organizations and parliamentary assemblies on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill №13034. 

Details

According to the MP, 291 MPs voted in favor.

“The Verkhovna Rada adopted No. 13034, a statement to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries, international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol,” Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to the draft law's card, the adoption of this resolution aims to once again emphasize the courage of Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territory and support their resistance to the aggressor. The Ukrainian parliament also calls on the international community to further support the struggle to restore the country's territorial integrity.

In particular, the Verkhovna Rada emphasized that the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol is an essential condition for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within the internationally recognized state border as of 1991, including its territorial waters, and for achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, Europe and the world.

The deputies also noted that the state policy of our country is aimed at deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, de-occupation of all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine without exception.

In addition, the parliament noted that Russia bears international legal responsibility for armed aggression against Ukraine, the temporary occupation of its territories and the unleashing of an aggressive war, which obliges it to ensure full compensation for material, moral and other damage caused to Ukraine and its people in accordance with international law.

In addition, the statement of the Verkhovna Rada notes that Ukraine will continue to take measures to protect the ecosystem of the Crimean peninsula, the Black and Azov Seas, and will focus its efforts on recording environmental crimes of the Russian Federation and eliminating the catastrophic consequences of its destructive activities.

“Ukraine is implementing a policy of remembrance aimed at highlighting and condemning the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular its illegal actions, such as the forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens, which is a continuation of the colonial policy and genocidal practices that the Russian Federation uses against Ukraine, and which took place earlier, in particular during the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people carried out by the Soviet totalitarian regime in 1944,” the statement reads.

Recall 

On February 26, Ukraine marks the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea.

11 years ago, on this day, a mass rally in defense of the territorial integrity of Ukraine took place in Simferopol, attended by 5-10 thousand people.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
simferopolSimferopol
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

Contact us about advertising