Rada adopted a statement on the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea: what is demanded from the international community

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a statement addressed to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries, international organizations and parliamentary assemblies on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill №13034.

According to the MP, 291 MPs voted in favor.

“The Verkhovna Rada adopted No. 13034, a statement to the parliaments and governments of foreign countries, international organizations and their parliamentary assemblies on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol,” Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

According to the draft law's card, the adoption of this resolution aims to once again emphasize the courage of Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territory and support their resistance to the aggressor. The Ukrainian parliament also calls on the international community to further support the struggle to restore the country's territorial integrity.

In particular, the Verkhovna Rada emphasized that the de-occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol is an essential condition for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within the internationally recognized state border as of 1991, including its territorial waters, and for achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine, Europe and the world.

The deputies also noted that the state policy of our country is aimed at deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, de-occupation of all the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine without exception.

In addition, the parliament noted that Russia bears international legal responsibility for armed aggression against Ukraine, the temporary occupation of its territories and the unleashing of an aggressive war, which obliges it to ensure full compensation for material, moral and other damage caused to Ukraine and its people in accordance with international law.

In addition, the statement of the Verkhovna Rada notes that Ukraine will continue to take measures to protect the ecosystem of the Crimean peninsula, the Black and Azov Seas, and will focus its efforts on recording environmental crimes of the Russian Federation and eliminating the catastrophic consequences of its destructive activities.

“Ukraine is implementing a policy of remembrance aimed at highlighting and condemning the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular its illegal actions, such as the forced deportation of Ukrainian citizens, which is a continuation of the colonial policy and genocidal practices that the Russian Federation uses against Ukraine, and which took place earlier, in particular during the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people carried out by the Soviet totalitarian regime in 1944,” the statement reads.

On February 26, Ukraine marks the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea.

11 years ago, on this day, a mass rally in defense of the territorial integrity of Ukraine took place in Simferopol, attended by 5-10 thousand people.