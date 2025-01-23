"Channel 5, owned by MP and fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, has removed from its website a 2014 video with the head of the Sevastopol Naval Shipyard, Konstantin Kartoshkin. He stated that Sevastopol has an uncertain and unclear status, and talked about orders from Russia, which the plant was waiting for, as the company is export-oriented, reports UNN with reference to "Gordon".

The publication reports that journalists found the video in the archives and published a link to it.

The authors of the article claim that after the annexation of Crimea, Sevmorzavod corresponded with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. In it, Kartoshkin called Sevastopol a "Russian city of federal significance" and provided Russian authorities with financial and economic reports of the company.

Later, according to the newspaper, Poroshenko appointed Kartoshkin to head one of the largest state-owned military plants, Zorya-Mashproekt.

"In fact, this is one of the proofs of Poroshenko's cooperation with the Russian authorities, as they did not nationalize the plant he owned for a long time, although many other Ukrainian companies were nationalized immediately," the article says.

Context

On December 20, 2024, the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation informed on Telegram that Poroshenko was notified of being suspected of high treason and facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations. According to the investigation, he is connected with the purchase of coal from the temporarily occupied territories of ORDLO, which led to the financing of the LPR and DPR terrorists, and he did business in Russia, paying taxes to the Russian budget, which financed the army of the aggressor country.