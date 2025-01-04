An emergency situation is declared in Sevastopol due to a fuel oil spill on the beaches

A state of emergency of regional significance has been declared in occupied Sevastopol. This was stated by the Russian mayor of the city Mikhail Razvozhayev, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

Details

Razvozhayev also reported that fuel oil was found on the shore of Zoryaniy Bereg (approximately 100 square meters) and Blakytna Buhta beaches.

In Orlivka, small spots of oil products and fuel oil were found in the water along the shoreline of the entire Nakhimovets beach, about 760 meters long.

Local telegram channels also report that new fuel oil stains have appeared in the village of Yakovenkove, Leninsky district.

The day before, Rozvozhayev said that the oil slick found at the entrance to Balaklava Bay had been removed by the local rescue service.

Addendum

In the Kerch Strait, two Volgoneft tankers had an accident.

The damage to the Black Sea ecosystem caused by the tanker accident that resulted in the fuel oil leakcould amount to billions.

At the same time, Russia does not stop oil transportation through the Kerch Strait after the accident.

Residents of coastal settlements in the temporarily occupied Crimea find birdsthat have suffered from fuel oil due to the accident of Russian tankers on the shore.