Defected to the enemy: ex-head of the SBU department in Crimea is suspected of treason

The former head of the department of the SBU in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was served with a notice of suspicion of treason. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, UNN reports.

The investigation established that since 2013, the suspect had been working as the head of the 3rd Division of the Main Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Economic Security of the SBU Main Directorate in the AR of Crimea.

However, after the occupation of the peninsula, he betrayed his military oath and in 2014 was appointed "head of the unit" of the occupation FSB of Russia in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, which is directly involved in organizing and committing actions to seize the Crimean peninsula - the post says.

Two years later, by decree of the so-called head of the republic, the man was awarded the medal "For the Defense of Crimea."

By his actions, the suspect contributed to the establishment and strengthening of the power of the aggressor state on the peninsula, as well as assisted its representatives in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine - the message says.

Consequently, he was served a notice of suspicion of high treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The former head of the department of the SBU Main Directorate in Crimea faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

