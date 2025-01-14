Decommunization continues: Rada supports renaming of over a hundred courts in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill that provides for the renaming of more than a hundred courts in different regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and the card of the bill No. 12351.

"No. 12351 - changing the name of local general courts. As a basis (277)," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is planned to change the name of local general courts. Changing the name of a local general court does not lead to the establishment of a new court, its reorganization or liquidation.

In total, more than 100 local courts will be renamed in Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as in Donetsk, Volyn, Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kyiv, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions.

In particular, it is planned to rename the Kirovsky District Court of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea to the Islamteretsky District Court of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; Volodymyr-Volyn City Court of Volyn Oblast to the Volodymyr City Court of Volyn Oblast; Novomoskovsky City Court of Dnipropetrovska Oblast to the Samarivsky City Court of Dnipropetrovska Oblast, etc.

The explanatory note states that the draft law was developed to rename certain courts in accordance with the laws of Ukraine "On Condemnation of Communist and National Socialist (Nazi) Totalitarian Regimes in Ukraine and Prohibition of Propaganda of Their Symbols", "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language", ‘On Assigning Names (Pseudonyms) of Individuals, Anniversaries and Holidays, Names and Dates of Historical Events to Legal Entities and Objects of Property Rights’.

The financial and economic justification states that the draft law is balanced and does not require additional budget expenditures.

However, the Main Scientific and Expert Department of the Verkhovna Rada points out that changing the names of courts will entail state registration of changes to the information about a legal entity contained in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations related to the change of names. This will necessitate the change of signage, seals, etc., which will entail additional costs from the State Budget of Ukraine during the period of martial law.

Recall

Last year, the parliament passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements with Russian and Soviet names. The names of 10 cities, numerous towns and villages in different regions of Ukraine were changed.