Russia reports drone attack off the coast of annexed Crimea

Russian air defense systems allegedly repelled a UAV attack on annexed Crimea.

Transmits to UNN with reference to rosSIA and Krym.Realii.

Details

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced a drone attack on occupied Crimea. The report of the Russian Ministry of Defense states that air defense destroyed three Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea near the annexed Crimea.

According to Krym.Realii, at about 11:10 a.m., Crimean time, an air raid was announced in Sevastopol. Monitoring channels reported the threat of a drone attack.

Addendum

Earlier, the media reported that an oil depot near Voronezh caught fire after a drone attack. The head of the region, Alexander Gusev, said that the fire was caused "by the fall of drone debris.

