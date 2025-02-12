ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

ECHR finds Russia guilty of systematic suppression of freedom of speech and repression for criticizing the war against Ukraine

ECHR finds Russia guilty of systematic suppression of freedom of speech and repression for criticizing the war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30570 views

The ECHR found Russia guilty of systematic violations of freedom of speech through laws on “fake news” and “discrediting the army.” The court emphasized the illegitimacy of the decisions of the Crimean “courts” and the possibility of using this decision to protect victims of repression.

The ECHR found Russia guilty of systematic suppression of freedom of speech and persecution of people for criticizing the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details [1

The ECtHR issued an important judgment in the group case Novaya Gazeta and Others v. Russia and 161 other applications. Among the applicants were three Ukrainian citizens, whose cases were joined by the Government of Ukraine as a third party

- , the statement said.

The court reportedly unanimously found that Russia had violated the right to freedom of speech by introducing laws on “defamation of the army” and “fake news” after the invasion.

These laws were used to systematically suppress any criticism of the war. The ECtHR specifically drew attention to the illegal sentences handed down in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Sevastopol and emphasized that all decisions of the Crimean “courts” are illegitimate.

This decision has become an important document that records systemic human rights violations by Russia and can be used to protect victims of repression in the international arena, as well as to increase pressure on Russia in international courts and processes.

ECHR has ruled in the case of the ban on the St. George's ribbon in Ukraine: what it ruled12.12.24, 17:03 • 18023 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

