Occupied Crimea was attacked by drones: what the Russian Defense Ministry says

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 35825 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 78523 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100334 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113779 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 94366 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102147 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113190 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116819 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157390 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28
February 28, 05:35 AM • 101849 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101849 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures
February 28, 05:48 AM • 83231 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 83231 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 54459 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 54459 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
09:03 AM • 103616 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103616 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
09:59 AM • 85219 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 85219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113779 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157390 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 147768 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147768 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179969 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 85219 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103616 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135877 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details
February 26, 03:18 PM • 137719 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137719 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165763 views

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165763 views
Occupied Crimea was attacked by drones: what the Russian Defense Ministry says

Occupied Crimea was attacked by drones: what the Russian Defense Ministry says

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26548 views

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the downing of four Ukrainian UAVs in Crimea on the evening of February 10. The exact locations of the attack and evidence were not provided, and the Ukrainian side did not comment on the situation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the attack of several UAVs in the occupied Crimea on the evening of February 10, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the Russian ministry, one of the drones was allegedly destroyed by Russian air defense forces at 18:50 local time, and three more were shot down between 19:20 and 19:35.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not specify the exact location of the attack and did not provide any evidence for its claims. It is not yet possible to verify the ministry's statements with the help of alternative sources. The Ukrainian military did not comment on these reports.

Since August 2022, explosions have been heard almost daily in Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian authorities explain this by shooting at "Ukrainian drones," "air defense operations," and military "exercises.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

