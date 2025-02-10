Occupied Crimea was attacked by drones: what the Russian Defense Ministry says

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the attack of several UAVs in the occupied Crimea on the evening of February 10, UNN reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the Russian ministry, one of the drones was allegedly destroyed by Russian air defense forces at 18:50 local time, and three more were shot down between 19:20 and 19:35.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not specify the exact location of the attack and did not provide any evidence for its claims. It is not yet possible to verify the ministry's statements with the help of alternative sources. The Ukrainian military did not comment on these reports.

Since August 2022, explosions have been heard almost daily in Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian authorities explain this by shooting at "Ukrainian drones," "air defense operations," and military "exercises.