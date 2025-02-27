British intelligence: Russian Black Sea Fleet has weakened since the beginning of the war, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 43010 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 86195 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114366 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106680 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149642 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120183 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135916 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 133993 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127707 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124685 views

More than 500 men who traveled abroad under ICIP letters did not return to Ukraine last year

February 27, 10:41 AM • 42459 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 33196 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119349 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 46569 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 37120 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119349 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149641 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193032 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193380 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123634 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125778 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155506 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135951 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143392 views
British intelligence: Russian Black Sea Fleet has weakened since the beginning of the war, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19495 views

Russia's Black Sea Fleet lost its dominance after Ukraine's attacks destroyed 24 Russian vessels. The fleet has moved to Novorossiysk, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine.

After February 24, 2022, the Russian Black Sea Fleet lost its dominant position after the Ukrainian attacks, but it retains the ability to launch long-range strikes on the territory of Ukraine. This is stated in a new report of the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

"Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Russian leadership almost certainly perceived the Russian Navy and the Black Sea Fleet as integral components of its maritime power. After three years of war, Russia's naval capabilities in the Black Sea have been significantly limited by Ukraine's highly effective operations," the report says.

It is noted that before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine was limited to a small number of large warships and coastal defense vessels, and during the war, the Ukrainian Navy was unable to carry out routine operations in the Black Sea.

"However, since February 24, 2022, Ukrainian forces have destroyed or damaged at least 24 Russian vessels operating in the Black Sea. This includes the sinking of the Black Sea Fleet's flagship, the cruiser Moskva, which was previously described as a state-of-the-art air defense platform. As a result, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been forced to move all of its major assets from its historic base in Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in the eastern Black Sea," the British intelligence service said.

Also, units operating in the region, as indicated, have been forced to adapt their tactics and change the areas in which they operate. Despite the fact that the Russian Black Sea Fleet is currently limited to the eastern part of the Black Sea, the report notes, it retains the ability to conduct long-range strikes on Ukrainian territory in support of ground forces.

Recall

As of the morning of February 27, there were no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas , and 3 Russian Kalibr missile carriers were in the Mediterranean.

Over the past 24 hours on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,150 Russian army servicemen, as well as dozens of weapons and equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
ministry-of-defence-united-kingdomMinistry of Defence (United Kingdom)
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

