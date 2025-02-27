British intelligence: Russian Black Sea Fleet has weakened since the beginning of the war, but retains the ability to strike Ukraine

After February 24, 2022, the Russian Black Sea Fleet lost its dominant position after the Ukrainian attacks, but it retains the ability to launch long-range strikes on the territory of Ukraine. This is stated in a new report of the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

"Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Russian leadership almost certainly perceived the Russian Navy and the Black Sea Fleet as integral components of its maritime power. After three years of war, Russia's naval capabilities in the Black Sea have been significantly limited by Ukraine's highly effective operations," the report says.

It is noted that before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine was limited to a small number of large warships and coastal defense vessels, and during the war, the Ukrainian Navy was unable to carry out routine operations in the Black Sea.

"However, since February 24, 2022, Ukrainian forces have destroyed or damaged at least 24 Russian vessels operating in the Black Sea. This includes the sinking of the Black Sea Fleet's flagship, the cruiser Moskva, which was previously described as a state-of-the-art air defense platform. As a result, the Russian Black Sea Fleet has been forced to move all of its major assets from its historic base in Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in the eastern Black Sea," the British intelligence service said.

Also, units operating in the region, as indicated, have been forced to adapt their tactics and change the areas in which they operate. Despite the fact that the Russian Black Sea Fleet is currently limited to the eastern part of the Black Sea, the report notes, it retains the ability to conduct long-range strikes on Ukrainian territory in support of ground forces.

Recall

As of the morning of February 27, there were no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas , and 3 Russian Kalibr missile carriers were in the Mediterranean.

Over the past 24 hours on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,150 Russian army servicemen, as well as dozens of weapons and equipment.