“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Anapa, a 17-year-old college student died after cleaning up fuel oil

In Anapa, a 17-year-old college student died after cleaning up fuel oil

Kyiv  •  UNN

In Anapa, a 17-year-old college student died after participating in the cleaning of the beach from fuel oil. According to his brother, the boy could have been exposed to toxic substances, and the ambulance did not arrive in time.

The student was sent from his college to clean the beach in Anapa. The guy could have been breathing in fuel oil, the brother of the deceased believes. This is reported by Сurrenttime, UNN.

Details

Alexander Komin, a 17-year-old student of an industrial college, who had previously been cleaning the coast from fuel oil, died in Anapa. The cause of his death will be determined by a forensic medical examination. The following circumstances are currently known and reported by Russian media:

Alexander Komin died on the evening of January 14. His cousin Mikhail told 63.RU that the deceased had gone to clean the coast from oil pollution earlier. The guy “could have been breathing in fuel oil”: an ambulance was called for him, but it did not arrive in time.

At the same time, the victim's brother denied the reports of telegram channels that the teenager allegedly suffered from chronic asthma.

How a teenager was sent to the territory of fuel oil pollution

Caucasus.Realities: 

“A child was sent from the college to clean the beach,” but the Anapa Industrial College was told that students and teachers do participate in beach cleanup, but ‘only adults’ are involved.

- the publication writes. 

It is noted that the Anapa Industrial College has regularly reported on sending students to clean up the coastline since the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. Participation in this was actively encouraged by the management.

Recall

 Two Volgoneft tankers carrying fuel oil crashin the Kerch Strait on December 15.  

  In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol new spots of oil products were found. 

Fuel oil pollution was detected in the waters of the temporarily occupied Yalta and on the island of Tuzla after the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. 830 people, 250 units of equipment and aircraft were involved in the response

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
sevastopolSevastopol

