In Anapa, a 17-year-old college student died after cleaning up fuel oil

The student was sent from his college to clean the beach in Anapa. The guy could have been breathing in fuel oil, the brother of the deceased believes. This is reported by Сurrenttime, UNN.

Alexander Komin, a 17-year-old student of an industrial college, who had previously been cleaning the coast from fuel oil, died in Anapa. The cause of his death will be determined by a forensic medical examination. The following circumstances are currently known and reported by Russian media:

Alexander Komin died on the evening of January 14. His cousin Mikhail told 63.RU that the deceased had gone to clean the coast from oil pollution earlier. The guy “could have been breathing in fuel oil”: an ambulance was called for him, but it did not arrive in time.

At the same time, the victim's brother denied the reports of telegram channels that the teenager allegedly suffered from chronic asthma.

How a teenager was sent to the territory of fuel oil pollution

Caucasus.Realities:

“A child was sent from the college to clean the beach,” but the Anapa Industrial College was told that students and teachers do participate in beach cleanup, but ‘only adults’ are involved. - the publication writes.

It is noted that the Anapa Industrial College has regularly reported on sending students to clean up the coastline since the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait. Participation in this was actively encouraged by the management.

