Fire broke out at a Lukoil refinery in Volgograd in Russia

In the Volgograd region of Russia, a "Lukoil" oil refinery caught fire, according to rossmedia and telegram channels, writes UNN.

Details

"At about four o'clock in the morning in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd the oil refinery "Lukoil" caught fire. Local residents wrote in social networks that they heard an explosion," writes ASTRA.

The city's operational services confirmed the fact of the fire at the refinery, writes local portal v1.ru, specifying that it was caused by internal causes, not by external impact.

"Unit No. 18 and two heat exchangers caught fire at the plant," the specialists commented. - At present everything is extinguished, there are no dead or injured as a result of the incident, the exact causes of the fire are being established, however, it is already known that the fire occurred as a result of an abnormal situation, in no way related to any external impact," the portal claims with reference to the operational services.

The SBU and the Defense Forces arranged a “hot” night for the occupiers: explosions at chemical plants, refineries and warehouses at Engels airfield