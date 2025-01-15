Fire broke out at a Lukoil refinery in Volgograd in Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113002 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121016 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122594 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 151985 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107296 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150186 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113697 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Actual
Fire broke out at a Lukoil refinery in Volgograd in Russia

Fire broke out at a Lukoil refinery in Volgograd in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27958 views

Unit No. 18 and two heat exchangers at the Lukoil Refinery caught fire in the Krasnoarmeysky District of Volgograd. Local residents reported an explosion, the fire was extinguished, there were no casualties.

In the Volgograd region of Russia, a "Lukoil" oil refinery caught fire, according to rossmedia and telegram channels, writes UNN.

Details

"At about four o'clock in the morning in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd the oil refinery "Lukoil" caught fire. Local residents wrote in social networks that they heard an explosion," writes ASTRA.

The city's operational services confirmed the fact of the fire at the refinery, writes local portal v1.ru, specifying that it was caused by internal causes, not by external impact.

"Unit No. 18 and two heat exchangers caught fire at the plant," the specialists commented. - At present everything is extinguished, there are no dead or injured as a result of the incident, the exact causes of the fire are being established, however, it is already known that the fire occurred as a result of an abnormal situation, in no way related to any external impact," the portal claims with reference to the operational services.

The SBU and the Defense Forces arranged a “hot” night for the occupiers: explosions at chemical plants, refineries and warehouses at Engels airfield14.01.2025, 13:41 • 29756 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine

