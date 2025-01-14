The Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces conducted a series of strikes on Russian military facilities. In particular, factories, ammunition depots, and an oil refinery were hit.

This is reported by UNN with reference to a source in the SBU.

Details

According to the source, last night, as a result of a joint special operation by the SBU and the Defense Forces, the following were hit: Aleksinsky Chemical Plant (Tula region).

After the SBU drones' work, a large fire was recorded; ammunition depots (FAB, CAB, cruise missiles) at the Engels airfield (Saratov region). The SBU drones reached their targets, and the “cotton” is still burning;

Saratov oil refinery. A large-scale fire was recorded.

Bryansk Chemical Plant. Direct missile hits to the facility and a large fire with subsequent detonations were recorded.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to work on enemy military facilities and enterprises working for the Russian military-industrial complex. Each destroyed ammunition depot, refinery, oil depot or chemical plant is a painful blow to Russia's ability to wage war in Ukraine ,” the source said.

Recall

On the night of December 14, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian military airfield Engels-2 again . Tanks with jet fuel for Tu-160 bombers caught fire on the territory of the Kristall oil depot.

Units of the UAF Unmanned Systems Force, in cooperation with other components of the Joint Forces Operation , conducted a precision strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in the town of Seltsovo.