“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 11:38 AM • 48088 views
02:48 PM • 117940 views
03:20 PM • 115964 views
06:08 PM • 35339 views
06:35 PM • 50466 views
02:39 PM • 130749 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 159502 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155494 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 184124 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 173542 views
03:20 PM • 115982 views
02:48 PM • 117962 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 138803 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 130744 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 148288 views
The SBU and the Defense Forces arranged a “hot” night for the occupiers: explosions at chemical plants, refineries and warehouses at Engels airfield

The SBU and the Defense Forces arranged a “hot” night for the occupiers: explosions at chemical plants, refineries and warehouses at Engels airfield

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29757 views

Ukrainian drones struck four important Russian facilities. Among the targets hit were chemical plants, ammunition depots at the Engels airfield, and an oil refinery.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Forces conducted a series of strikes on Russian military facilities. In particular, factories, ammunition depots, and an oil refinery were hit.

This is reported by UNN with reference to a source in the SBU.

Details

According to the source, last night, as a result of a joint special operation by the SBU and the Defense Forces, the following were hit: Aleksinsky Chemical Plant (Tula region).

After the SBU drones' work, a large fire was recorded; ammunition depots (FAB, CAB, cruise missiles) at the Engels airfield (Saratov region). The SBU drones reached their targets, and the “cotton” is still burning;

Saratov oil refinery. A large-scale fire was recorded.

Bryansk Chemical Plant. Direct missile hits to the facility and a large fire with subsequent detonations were recorded.

The SBU, together with the Defense Forces, continues to work on enemy military facilities and enterprises working for the Russian military-industrial complex. Each destroyed ammunition depot, refinery, oil depot or chemical plant is a painful blow to Russia's ability to wage war in Ukraine

 ,” the source said.

Recall

On the night of December 14, operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian military airfield Engels-2 again . Tanks with jet fuel for Tu-160 bombers caught fire on the territory of the Kristall oil depot.

Units of the UAF Unmanned Systems Force, in cooperation with other components of the Joint Forces Operation , conducted a precision strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in the town of Seltsovo.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

