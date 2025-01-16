27 enemy fighters captured in Kursk region - Air Assault Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers, together with adjacent units, captured 27 enemy soldiers in the Kursk region, the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Soldiers of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine together with their colleagues from other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to perform combat missions to hold certain areas in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Thus, these days, 27 enemy soldiers were captured during the fighting. These are officers, sergeants and soldiers from motorized rifle units, marines, airborne troops and other military units, representatives of different regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol," the Ukrainian military said.

As noted, "having found themselves in a difficult combat situation, they made the right choice - they voluntarily laid down their arms, which saved their lives. All the wounded were immediately provided with first aid.

