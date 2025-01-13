The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an assault by DPRK troops in Kursk region, 18 of their soldiers were eliminated, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

"Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an assault by North Korean troops that lasted from morning until night in the Kursk region. During this time, the rangers of the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces killed 17 DPRK soldiers, and one of them blew himself up with a grenade," the statement said.

As indicated, in the morning, an SSO clearing group moved out and came across one surviving DPRK fighter. He set an unsuccessful trap for the rangers of the 6th Regiment.

"The North Korean fighter tried to mislead the SDF soldiers and blow himself up with a grenade. When the SDF rangers approached him, he blew himself up," the statement said.

As noted, the soldiers of the SSO noticed the danger in time and quickly withdrew from the area of attack. "No one was injured," the SDF said.

