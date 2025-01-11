ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136998 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121698 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129772 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130560 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109609 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159262 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104299 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113882 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117112 views

Capture of the first North Korean soldiers: footage was shown in the SSO and the DSV

Capture of the first North Korean soldiers: footage was shown in the SSO and the DSV

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44811 views

Ukrainian military captures two North Korean soldiers in Kursk region of Russia The prisoners received medical care and were taken to Kyiv to cooperate with SBU investigators.

Special operations forces and airborne assault troops have shown footage of the capture of the first North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia in the Kursk region, UNN reports.

"Operators of the Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a North Korean soldier during special operations in the Kursk region of Russia. After evacuating the battlefield, the SSO operators provided the DPRK prisoner with first aid," the SSO said.

The footage published by the SDF shows the military taking a DPRK soldier prisoner and then evacuating him on a stretcher to a safe place.

The footage of the capture of another North Korean soldier was also shared by the military of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Polissya.

"During combat operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, paratroopers captured a serviceman of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. He was captured during his first combat mission, in particular, during the assault on the positions of the 95th Airborne Brigade. The prisoner was armed with Russian-made equipment and weapons. The wounded North Korean serviceman was provided with first aid in a timely manner," the brigade said.

Recall

On Saturday, January 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat DPRK soldiers were captured in the Kursk region, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and are talking to SBU investigators.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported details about the first DPRK soldiers captured by the Defense Forces who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region and showed a video.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

