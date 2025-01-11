Capture of the first North Korean soldiers: footage was shown in the SSO and the DSV

Special operations forces and airborne assault troops have shown footage of the capture of the first North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia in the Kursk region, UNN reports.

"Operators of the Tactical Group No. 84 of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a North Korean soldier during special operations in the Kursk region of Russia. After evacuating the battlefield, the SSO operators provided the DPRK prisoner with first aid," the SSO said.

The footage published by the SDF shows the military taking a DPRK soldier prisoner and then evacuating him on a stretcher to a safe place.

The footage of the capture of another North Korean soldier was also shared by the military of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Polissya.

"During combat operations in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, paratroopers captured a serviceman of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. He was captured during his first combat mission, in particular, during the assault on the positions of the 95th Airborne Brigade. The prisoner was armed with Russian-made equipment and weapons. The wounded North Korean serviceman was provided with first aid in a timely manner," the brigade said.

Recall

On Saturday, January 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat DPRK soldiers were captured in the Kursk region, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and are talking to SBU investigators.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported details about the first DPRK soldiers captured by the Defense Forces who fought against Ukraine in the Kursk region and showed a video.