NATO fighters intercepted Russian SU-30, SU-35, and MIG-31 over the Baltic Sea

Last week, NATO fighter jets scrambled three times over the Baltic countries to intercept Russian planes that violated flight rules. This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania on Monday, October 6, according to the publication LRT, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, there were two incidents on September 30. At that time, NATO aircraft were scrambled to escort two Russian AN-12 transport aircraft that were flying from Russia to the Kaliningrad region through international airspace. Although their radar transponders were working, they did not have flight plans, but maintained communication with the Regional Flight Control Center.

On the same day, NATO fighters scrambled to escort an AN-72 transport aircraft, which also flew with its radar transponder on, without a flight plan, maintaining radio contact with the RSVS.

However, four SU-30 aircraft and two MIG-31 aircraft, which flew from Kaliningrad, were without transponders on, without flight plans, and did not maintain radio contact.

In addition, Alliance fighters scrambled to escort a SU-35 aircraft, and also identified a SU-24MR tactical reconnaissance aircraft that took off on October 1. It also flew without an activated transponder, without a flight plan, and without maintaining radio contact with the RSVS.

Recall

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the intrusion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever in recent years.

