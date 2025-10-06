$41.230.05
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 13535 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 29308 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 29091 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 32470 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 61977 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 30229 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 37302 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 64835 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 76640 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 91942 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
NATO fighters intercepted Russian SU-30, SU-35, and MIG-31 over the Baltic Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Last week, NATO fighter jets scrambled three times over the Baltic states to intercept Russian aircraft that violated flight rules. The incidents involved aircraft without flight plans, and some without activated transponders or radio communication.

NATO fighters intercepted Russian SU-30, SU-35, and MIG-31 over the Baltic Sea

Last week, NATO fighter jets scrambled three times over the Baltic countries to intercept Russian planes that violated flight rules. This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense of Lithuania on Monday, October 6, according to the publication LRT, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, there were two incidents on September 30. At that time, NATO aircraft were scrambled to escort two Russian AN-12 transport aircraft that were flying from Russia to the Kaliningrad region through international airspace. Although their radar transponders were working, they did not have flight plans, but maintained communication with the Regional Flight Control Center.

On the same day, NATO fighters scrambled to escort an AN-72 transport aircraft, which also flew with its radar transponder on, without a flight plan, maintaining radio contact with the RSVS.

However, four SU-30 aircraft and two MIG-31 aircraft, which flew from Kaliningrad, were without transponders on, without flight plans, and did not maintain radio contact.

In addition, Alliance fighters scrambled to escort a SU-35 aircraft, and also identified a SU-24MR tactical reconnaissance aircraft that took off on October 1. It also flew without an activated transponder, without a flight plan, and without maintaining radio contact with the RSVS.

Recall

Recently, three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace, staying there for 12 minutes.

Estonian Foreign Minister stated that the intrusion of Russian military aircraft into the country's airspace brings the Baltic states closer to armed conflict than ever in recent years.

Russia wants to show NATO's inaction: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the interception of Russian fighters in the Baltic Sea25.09.25, 21:10 • 2944 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Kaliningrad Oblast
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-30
NATO
MiG-31
Estonia