Russia wants to show NATO's inaction: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the interception of Russian fighters in the Baltic Sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, stated that Russian planes provoking NATO should be shot down when entering the Alliance's airspace. He commented on the interception of five Russian military aircraft near the Latvian border by Hungarian fighters.

Russia wants to show NATO's inaction: the Center for Countering Disinformation commented on the interception of Russian fighters in the Baltic Sea

Russian planes should be shot down when entering NATO airspace. The aggressor state provokes the Alliance with such actions, demonstrating its inaction, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, commenting on the interception of Russian planes by Hungarian fighters in the Baltic, writes UNN.

Today, two Hungarian Gripen fighters intercepted three Russian MiG-31 aircraft, as well as Su-30 and Su-35, which flew near the border of Latvia — NATO. They should be shot down when entering NATO airspace. You won't escape the war that the Russians have already planned in the Baltic by being kind. On the contrary, it is possible to prevent war in the Baltic by finishing off Russia and its military-industrial complex, Kovalenko noted.

Kovalenko explained that Russia's goal is to demonstrate NATO's inaction in Europe and to increase the popularity of political forces in EU countries that are aimed at dismantling the European Union. And therefore, the current security system for the sake of orientation towards Russia. In this regard, it is necessary to deliver retaliatory strikes.

Supplement

NATO Air Command reported on Thursday, September 25, that two Hungarian Gripen fighters intercepted five Russian military aircraft.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported that the Russian Federation is lying that a new world war could begin if its planes are shot down by NATO member countries in the Alliance's airspace.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Sukhoi Su-30
Latvia
NATO
European Union
Europe
MiG-31