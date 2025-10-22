Air raid alert across Ukraine for the second time this morning due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
An air raid alert has been declared in Ukraine for the second time this morning. The reason is the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.
Air raid alert across Ukraine for the second time this morning due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned, UNN reports.
All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off recorded
