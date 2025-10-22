Air raid alert across Ukraine for the second time this morning due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K

$41.760.03
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 5532 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
12:40 AM • 19550 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 32933 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 35314 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 31301 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 29637 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 32278 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 55314 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24590 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Amendments to the state budget-2026: Verkhovna Rada worked almost until curfewOctober 21, 09:03 PM • 19547 views
Explosions in Kyiv: air defense is workingOctober 21, 10:19 PM • 21008 views
Russians attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, a fire was reported - KlychkoOctober 21, 10:30 PM • 18100 views
Russian army struck Zaporizhzhia infrastructure - OVAOctober 21, 10:43 PM • 17303 views
Calling medics, fires in different districts: what is known about the consequences of the night attack on KyivOctober 21, 10:59 PM • 21177 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 10038 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 55326 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 60449 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 58848 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 63242 views
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Marco Rubio
Bill Gates
Nicolas Sarkozy
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Hungary
Budapest
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 17777 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 33095 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 43261 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 33906 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 89820 views
Air raid alert across Ukraine for the second time this morning due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Ukraine for the second time this morning. The reason is the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile.

Air raid alert across Ukraine for the second time this morning due to the take-off of an enemy MiG-31K, a carrier of the Kinzhal aeroballistic missile, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned, UNN reports.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off recorded

- stated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers16.10.25, 05:44 • 41718 views

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine