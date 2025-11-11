Russia announced the disruption of an alleged operation by Ukrainian special services, supported by "British curators," to hijack a Russian MiG-31 aircraft with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

According to the FSB, Ukrainian military intelligence allegedly wanted to use the fighter jet for a provocation against a NATO airbase in Constanta, Romania, where it could have been shot down by air defense.

In addition, Russian pilots were allegedly offered 3 million dollars to fly the plane to Ukrainian territory. One of them says in a video that the money was promised to be transferred to his personal bank card.

The FSB also mentioned the international team of investigative journalists Bellingcat. Allegedly, the person who contacted the Russian pilot introduced himself as a Bellingcat employee.

In one of the videos published by the FSB with correspondence in a messenger, a voice-over (presumably referring to a voice message) says that "the safety of the pilots will be ensured by British intelligence MI6."

In addition to money, the Russian pilot was offered citizenship of one of the Western countries for hijacking the MiG-31, the FSB says.

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained a 32-year-old drug-addicted FSB agent in Donetsk region who was adjusting Russian aviation and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk.