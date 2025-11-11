"They tried to steal a MiG-31": Russia announced the disruption of an alleged operation by the special services of Ukraine and Great Britain

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 576 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 10215 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
05:31 AM • 15727 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 54812 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 70135 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 99318 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 116092 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119115 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86355 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 57428 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Croatia refutes Hungary's claims about insufficient capacity of the Adriatic pipeline to replace Russian oilNovember 10, 11:01 PM • 23294 views
Pipeline burst on Pechersky Uzviz in Kyiv: water outage, threat of landslideNovember 10, 11:27 PM • 32087 views
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - MediaVideoNovember 10, 11:56 PM • 30425 views
Israel has taken the first step towards introducing the death penalty for terroristsNovember 11, 12:28 AM • 12119 views
Russia failed in elections to UNESCO advisory bodies: reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of UkraineNovember 11, 12:59 AM • 13444 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 67257 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 116112 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 52620 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 119125 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 110373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Viktor Orbán
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Pokrovsk
Kharkiv Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 47046 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 121397 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 126976 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 170993 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 239070 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Gold

"They tried to steal a MiG-31": Russia announced the disruption of an alleged operation by the special services of Ukraine and Great Britain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2218 views

Russian special services reported the disruption of an alleged operation by the special services of Ukraine and Great Britain to hijack a Russian MiG-31 aircraft with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

"They tried to steal a MiG-31": Russia announced the disruption of an alleged operation by the special services of Ukraine and Great Britain

Russia announced the disruption of an alleged operation by Ukrainian special services, supported by "British curators," to hijack a Russian MiG-31 aircraft with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

According to the FSB, Ukrainian military intelligence allegedly wanted to use the fighter jet for a provocation against a NATO airbase in Constanta, Romania, where it could have been shot down by air defense.

In addition, Russian pilots were allegedly offered 3 million dollars to fly the plane to Ukrainian territory. One of them says in a video that the money was promised to be transferred to his personal bank card.

The FSB also mentioned the international team of investigative journalists Bellingcat. Allegedly, the person who contacted the Russian pilot introduced himself as a Bellingcat employee.

In one of the videos published by the FSB with correspondence in a messenger, a voice-over (presumably referring to a voice message) says that "the safety of the pilots will be ensured by British intelligence MI6."

In addition to money, the Russian pilot was offered citizenship of one of the Western countries for hijacking the MiG-31, the FSB says.

Recall

The SBU counterintelligence detained a 32-year-old drug-addicted FSB agent in Donetsk region who was adjusting Russian aviation and artillery strikes on Kramatorsk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Bank card
War in Ukraine
NATO
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Ukraine
Kramatorsk