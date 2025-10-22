Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine: MiG-31K took off in Russia

On the morning of October 22, a large-scale air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off in Russia of a potential carrier of the aeroballistic missile "Kinzhal". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

ATTENTION! All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off recorded - the message says

Recall

On the morning of October 22, Russia shelled Kyiv, causing numerous fires in various districts of the city. As a result of the attack, people died.