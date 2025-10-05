Public transport stopped in Lviv due to massive enemy attack
On the morning of October 5, public transport in Lviv was suspended. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi urged residents to stay safe due to a massive enemy attack.
On the morning of October 5, public transport in Lviv was suspended due to a massive shelling of the city. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi in his Telegram, according to UNN.
Due to a massive enemy attack, public transport in Lviv is not yet operating on its routes.
"I ask residents to stay safe! It is dangerous to go out on the streets now!" Sadovyi added.
On the morning of October 5, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet.
