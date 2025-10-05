Public transport stopped in Lviv due to massive enemy attack

On the morning of October 5, public transport in Lviv was suspended due to a massive shelling of the city. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi in his Telegram, according to UNN.

Due to a massive enemy attack, public transport in Lviv is not yet operating on its routes. - the post says.

"I ask residents to stay safe! It is dangerous to go out on the streets now!" Sadovyi added.

Recall

On the morning of October 5, an air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet.

Russia accumulated missiles in September for new large-scale strikes on Ukraine - ISW