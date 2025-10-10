MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in Russia's Lipetsk region

A multi-purpose MiG-31 fighter jet crashed in the Lipetsk region. The crew managed to eject. This was reported by Russian media, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the incident occurred during the aircraft's approach to landing after a planned training flight.

According to official information, both crew members ejected and survived.

Recall

In July 2025, a Russian Su-34 fighter jet crashed near Nizhny Novgorod. The aircraft's crew managed to eject and survived.

